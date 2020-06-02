Editor’s Note: The RVHS Class of 2020 held its graduation ceremony May 31. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the community was not able to attend the ceremony. Over the next several editions, the Gazette will be bringing some of those graduates to you. This is your chance to meet the graduates.

Jasmine Barnes, the daughter of Nick and Jackie Barnes, is heading north in the fall – way north.

“I’m heading to Valley City, N.D. in the fall to run cross country and track,” explained Barnes, adding she is planning to pursue a degree in health sciences with the idea of becoming a physicians’s assistant or a pediatrician.

For Barnes, running has been a huge part of her experience in high school, as she competed in running sports during the spring and the fall.

Her involvement as a student at RVHS also included robotics, choir, women’s ensemble, FFA, National Honor Society, student council and she did stats for the hockey team.

“All of these activities have allowed me to meet so many new people, and the events that go along with them are so fun,” she added.

When it comes down to it, Barnes indicated that her favorite activity has been cross country.

“The friendships you develop in this sport are incredible,” Barnes, explained. “It’s so much fun, and the coaches are so supportive. There’s tons of team bonding, and I recommend it to anyone.”

One of her fondest memories was competing at state cross country.

Barnes indicated that it is her track and cross country coaches, including Shawn Cilek, Benton Kodet, Andy Regnier and Dillon Thooft who have been a positive influence on her life, as have teachers Connie Lunde and Jan DePuy.

Her favorite classes in school have been those related to health.

“I have always had an interest in medicine and the human body,” added Barnes. “I was drawn to these classes because they are interesting and the material comes naturally to me. I’m going into health care because of them.”

Outside of school, Barnes has been involved as a volunteer at Red Cross blood drives.

“I really enjoy learning about all the different benefits of blood donation and how it helps save lives. Since I’m too small to donate myself, I think it is a great way to help out by hosting my own drives in the community.”

Barnes admitted she is sad that her senior ended the way it did, as she missed out on her track season, was not able to attend prom and could not participate in the state student council convention.

Barnes encouraged underclassmen to enjoy their time in high school, adding you never know when it might get cut short.

“Enjoy those mornings with friends ranting in the hallways about assignments, be grateful for the teachers that are willing to help and just have fun,” added Barnes.