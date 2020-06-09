Due to planned construction to replace the parking lot bus loop off of and onto Cook Street in front of the Redwood Valley Middle School /High School, all school parking lots will be closed (not accessible) from approximately June 8 through July 12 as construction to replace the bus loop is taking place.

The Redwood Valley schools building will remain open throughout those days. All entry to the facility will be through the main entrance.

All health screening procedures for staff, students and community members will continue to be followed in compliance with the COVID-19 plan.

Parking will be available in the Redwood Area Community Center parking lot. Those who want to access the school facility are asked to walk to the main entrance.

Those who have any needs are encouraged to call in advance at (507) 644-3531 and set up an appointment and a staff member will meet you at the front doors.

…

The Redwood Area School District has announced its hours of operation for the summer.

From June 8 through Aug. 21 the school office hours will be from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 7:30 a.m. until noon Friday.

…

In addition to working on the school bus loop and parking lot, construction will also be happening this summer on the bike path adjacent to the Redwood Valley schools facility.

The approval to move forward with that project was made by the Redwood Area Board of Education at its May meeting.

The school’s administration was asked to explore the option of replacing the current asphalt path with concrete, and with funding left over based on the bids for the bus loop and parking lot project, the path project could be done.

The project was awarded to Vos Concrete and Masonry of Paynesville at a cost of $53,908.