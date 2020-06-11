RiverView Health continues to keep the well-being of its patients and staff its top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the Country and State of Minnesota work to safely reopen, RiverView is also easing its visitor restrictions, recognizing the importance of a companion and partner in care to its patients.



One companion/visitor is now allowed with each patient in all outpatient areas, including RiverView Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging, Laboratory Services, Rehab Services, Emergency Department, and with anyone having outpatient surgery. One visitor is allowed with each patient staying in the hospital, except for any area designated a COVID-19 unit. Visitors must be over the age of 18.



The following restrictions remain in effect:



Visitors must wear a face mask (cloth or surgical) when in the building at all times. Visitors are asked to bring their own mask if they have one.



All visitors will continue to be screened according to current guidelines. If the visitor has a temperature or screens positive to any screening questions, he/she is not allowed to visit.

For End-of-life care, visits are addressed on a case-by-case basis.



Do not visit if you are sick. As a reminder, if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, call RiverView's Coronavirus Nurse Screening Hotline at 218-470-7983 before visiting any of our locations.