This year, the Watonwan County Relay For Life will hold its annual Relay For Life on July 24th.

Taking social distancing and state laws regarding COVID-19 into account, the Watonwan County Relay For Life decided to move forward with an amended relay this summer.

"We want anyone who is fighting cancer— starting that journey or ending that journey— to know that we aren't giving up," said Shirley Anderson. "And so it was to find some way to do something to still generate funds."

This year's Relay For Life will be a drive-up relay.

The Relay For Life is selling 12x12 pieces of card stock for $5 that can be decorated. Those pieces of card stock will be hung on a clothesline at the Watonwan County Fairgrounds.

In addition, the Relay For Life will be offering a brown bag meal to those that attend. Meals can be purchased for a free-will donation. Meals will be car-hopped to those in attendance who donated.

The Relay For Life is thinking about holding a chili supper and silent auction later this year if the state continues to open up following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We just want everybody to know that we are and that we are going to keep working as hard as we possibly can and do what we can within the American Cancer Society guidelines," said Anderson. "We don't want people to think we aren't going to do something and that we've given up because we have not."

This year's ambassador has yet to be revealed. The honorary chairperson for this year's Relay For Life is Monica Hagen.

The Watonwan County Relay For Life will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Watonwan County Fairgrounds.