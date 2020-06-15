Due to federal and state recommendations for COVID-19, and the uncertainty of the next two months, the 29th annual Bechyn Czech Heritage Festival will be held as an online concert and fundraiser, rather than on the grounds of St. Mary’s Church.

While a difficult decision, organizers felt they must put the safety and well-being of their guests and volunteers as the top priority.

The event, featuring recording artists and Czech Fest favorites Mollie B and Ted Lange, will be held Aug. 9, 2020, from 7-8 p.m.

The concert will be broadcast live on Facebook at “Bechyn, Minnesota World,” with the duo playing favorites and taking requests throughout the concert.

The digital format will allow friends all over the world a chance to come together and celebrate C

zech heritage and continue the mission of preserving the historic church which is located in Bechyn.

The 30th annual Czech Fest will return to Bechyn Aug. 8, 2021.