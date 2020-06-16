Terpstra has bought a parcel and will construct a building.

The growth trajectory of Morgan Terpstra’s Crookston business, Total Lawn Care, continues, with the CHEDA Board of Directors on Tuesday approving a $60,000 loan to Terpstra, through MJT Properties LLC, from CHEDA’s revolving loan fund. The loan is gap financing that, together with financing from his primary lender, Bremer, will make it possible for Terpstra to proceed with the construction of a building on a lot he’s purchased in Crookston’s industrial park.

The parcel Terpstra has bought – he purchased it from CHEDA last year – is located behind B & E Meats and next to the two buildings recently built by Centrol crop consultants. He will be constructing a 40 x 80 foot building predominantly for storage but will also have a retail area for lawn-care supplies. The CHEDA loan narrative also indicates that the building’s front will feature a “beautifully landscaped area” that will likely include a fire pit and water feature.

The total project cost is estimated at $250,000.

The terms of the $60,000 CHEDA loan include a 10-year payoff at 4.5% interest. CHEDA Executive Director Craig Hoiseth made a point to note the “straight-forward” nature of the deal, and that Terpstra did not request any sort of tax abatements or other incentives.

Business has grown

Terpstra is a Crookston native and Crookston High School graduate who earned a landscaping degree in college in Moorhead. He launched Total Lawn Care (TLC) in 2013 with two full-time employees and in 2015 he purchased Greenway Lawn Spraying. He now has 14 full-time employees on staff and has been in a pattern of growth each year when it comes to adding staff.

The business specializes in lawn care, fertilizing and landscaping and currently services nearly 2,000 clients in 30-plus towns within a 90-mile radius of Crookston. While things dial down in the winter months, TLC does snow removal for various business and residential clients.