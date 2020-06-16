A free food distribution for those in need of food or newly struggling to make ends meet due to the COVID-19 crisis in Sleepy Eye.

A free food distribution for those in need of food or newly struggling to make ends meet due to the COVID-19 crisis is being held Tuesday, June 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Sleepy Eye Event Center parking lot, 110 12th Avenue NE. The event is being hosted by the Trinity Weekend Food Program, Sleepy Eye FFA and Brown County Area Food Shelves, with food provided from the COVID Food Assistance Program (CFAP).

CFAP is an assistance program for farmers, ranchers and other food producers managed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The program provides vital assistance to producers of agricultural commodities and channels food to food banks, community, tribal and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits serving Americans in need.

“This is a resource for the whole community and especially for those needing a little extra help right now,” said Sandra Beito, who is in charge of the Weekend Food Program at Trinity and a board member of the Sleepy Eye Food Shelf. “If you are one of the many experiencing unexpected hardship due to the coronavirus crisis, you are most welcome to participate in this program and learn more about other food resources available for people in this area,” she said.

Pre-packed boxes of produce, dairy and meat will be distributed safely through a drive-up/curbside pick-up model. Food will be loaded into trunks by volunteers who will maintain social distance. No registration or paperwork is necessary and only basic demographic information will be asked of participants such as the ages of individuals in each household. No names, addresses or other identifying information will be asked.