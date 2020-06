Anna Kliner, Euclid, Minn., has been named to the President's Honor Roll with a 4.00 GPA for the Spring 2020 semester at Bismarck State College.

Students must maintain at least a 3.50 grade point on a 4.00 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the BSC President's Honor Roll.

