Blood Drive at the Sleepy Eye Event Center, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30.

Sleepy Eye’s upcoming blood drive, originally scheduled to take place at Sleepy Eye Medical Center, will now take place at the Sleepy Eye Event Center, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30. In addition to the location change, the time change may affect some donors who signed up in advance. Volunteers will be calling any donors affected by the change in order to reschedule appointment times. Donors who wish to reschedule themselves may call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767, if they choose.

To schedule an appointment, call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter “56085” as the zip code location.

Donors can give blood every 56 days or every 120 days for those who donate double red cells. Those with eligibility questions should call the donor health line at 1-866-236-3276.

Sleepy Eye Medical Center thanks Jane Fischer and Sleepy Eye Community Blood Drive volunteers for hosting this important event.

The next Community Blood Drive is Tuesday, Sept. 1.

From the Red Cross:

For a limited time, the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to this coronavirus. At the same time, there continues to be an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume surgeries and treatments that require blood products.

Antibody testing will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test.