The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has set new deer population goals that reflect Minnesotans’ diverse perspectives about deer.

“We really appreciate the perspectives brought to the table,” said Barbara Keller, DNR’s big game program manager. “We took what we heard seriously as we set goals.”

The DNR sets deer population goals – how much of an increase or decrease is desired in a deer population in a particular deer permit area – as part of managing the state’s wild deer herd.

The DNR set goals for 36 of the state’s 130 deer permit areas, generally those located in northwestern and western Minnesota.

This was the first area of focus, and the DNR will be covering other areas in future years.

The goals set in 2020 provide the framework for annual decisions on deer season regulations and are intended to be in effect for the next 10 years, with a midpoint review at five years.

- Image courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources