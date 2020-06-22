In partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health, Olivia Hospital and Clinic is currently offering convenient COVID-19 drive-up testing.

To best manage still-limited testing supplies, reduce wait times and help meet everyone’s needs, COVID-19 testing is done after a screening and by appointment only.

Screening is based on the most commonly known COVID-19 symptoms. Testing will be done by appointment only. Call 1-800-916-1836 and you will be asked screening questions.

Your answers are very important to help us make the process go smoothly, so please be patient with the team as they go through these questions.

If it’s determined you qualify for a test, you will then be given an appointment time for drive-up testing.

The hospital will not accept walk-ups. Everyone must be screened in advance and scheduled for an appointment.

Those who arrive without an appointment will be asked to leave and call to complete the screening process.

Olivia Hospital and Clinic will be collecting a nasopharyngeal swab (a deep nasal swab) for PCR testing. This will test for current infection only. Nasal swab testing is effective only if you are experiencing symptoms (such as fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, or new loss of taste or smell).

Drive through testing sites allows community members to be screened while remaining in their car and limiting exposure to other individuals.

Results will be available within three to five days.

After your screening, you should self-isolate at home until you receive your results.

For more information, visit oliviahospital.com.

