Sleepy Eye Sportsmen's Club donated $6,218 to the Sleepy Eye Parks Department to pay half the cost for a new park shelter the department will build for the use of campers in Sportsmen’s Park. Pictured, from left: Sportsmen’s Club member Larry Helget, Parks Director Steve Lingen and club member Dave Hertling.