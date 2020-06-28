Red, White and Blue Parade on the Divine Providence service road on Thursday, July 2 at 10:30 a.m.

Divine Providence is inviting kids and families to participate in a Red, White and Blue Parade on their service road on Thursday, July 2 at 10:30 a.m.

Everyone is invited to decorate wagons, battery operated cars, bikes and strollers for the parade to entertain Divine Providence Grandfriends. Prizes will be awarded by Miss Sleepy Eye Royalty.

Participants are asked to meet in the safety and space of DPCH’s north parking lot by 10 a.m.