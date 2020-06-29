110 Lincoln Avenue lot will be put up for bids, too

The Crookston City Council Ways & Means Committee was recently presented with options and alternative products for resurfacing the tennis courts at Highland Park, soon to be called the Ray Ecklund Complex, and chose to include additional armor protection which they hope will prolong the life of the courts.

Originally, the city staff recommendation was to move forward with resurfacing the tennis courts for $36,983 but after further discussion with Parks & Recreation Director Scott Riopelle, the committee found that just resurfacing might cause the cracks in the courts to show up again next year.

The city received a proposal from JB Surfaces, Inc. out of Fargo with a base bid (Option 1) for resurfacing which included cleaning and filling approximately 2,400 lineal feet of the courts plus three alternate options which included armor crack repair which goes beyond the resurfacing and would be an additional $25,677. The other options were an additional layer of acrylic resurfacer to the entire court area for $5,689 and applying pickle ball court lines for $350.

They also discussed “waiting a year or two” to mill and overlay the tennis courts, but found the cost to be around $200,000 plus agreed the cracks should be addressed promptly.

Riopelle mentioned that JB Surfaces did the city’s new pickleball courts and had redone Schuster Park’s courts in the past, and does “very nice work” and they’re a “very credible company with good prices.”

Ward 5 City Council Member Joe Kresl asked Riopelle if there was any kind of warranty on the resurfacing and was referenced to the proposal which says there is a “two-year workmanship and material warranty.” Ward 6 City Council Member Dylane Klatt also asked about the warranty later in the conversation, but was reminded that information was noted on the proposal.

Klatt mentioned to the committee that he did not like that they only had one bid from one company as he wants to “do what’s best for Crookston”, but was told the other contacts received from Crookston School District Activities Director Greg Garmen had not responded nor would they have had time this year to complete the work. Ward 1 City Council Member Jake Fee agreed with Klatt saying he likes to see at least two bids on a project, but ultimately voted to move forward with JB Surface’s proposal.

During the discussion, At-Large Council Member Bobby Baird asked School District Superintendent Jeremy Olson, who was in the audience, what the high school has done as far as resurfacing and Olson admitted the district is in the same situation as the city as there are “major cracks” in their tennis courts and they will be looking into resurfacing as well.



110 LINCOLN AVENUE

Interim City Administrator Angel Weasner told the committee that the city received communication from an interested citizen about the now vacant lot located at 110 Lincoln Avenue and asked what they’d like to see done with the parcel. The city will be responsible for maintaining (mowing) the parcel that was donated from the previous homeowner to the city after an “inhabitable” building was removed.

Weasner added that there is some interest in purchasing the parcel and wondered if the council should set a minimum price or requirements if put up for sale.

Klatt, who was appointed to the City Council in January, asked if there was a house at that location as he pulled up a photo of the property on “Google Earth” but was informed of the situation with the recent building removal. He asked about the size of the lot and mentioned the size of the lots in that neighborhood not being all “equal”, citing the small yard for that parcel. Mayor Dale Stainbrook agreed there wasn’t “much room” between houses with Weasner adding that she knows the lot is 51x140.

Baird asked if a neighbor to that parcel bought the lot if they could join the parcels and was told they could.

Weasner recommended placing the vacant parcel up for a bid process, so Fee motioned to set the bidding at a minimum of $5,000.