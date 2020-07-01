Michelle Christopherson, director of Outreach and Engagement at the University of Minnesota Crookston, drove around town Tuesday placing new #IAMCROOKSTON signs in yards of alumni and other UMN Crookston supporters who requested that one be placed in their yard or at their business.

Ye Ole Print Shoppe in Crookston made the 500 signs. Although there is a limited number, if you’d like one, contact Christopherson at mchristo@umn.edu and request one.

Also, check out the e-billboard along University Avenue in Crookston to see various UMN Crookston alumni being spotlighted.

For the next two months, they’ll be showcased on that e-billboard as well as several other e-billboards in communities across the region.