One traditional event hasn’t been quashed by the pandemic — there will be a fireworks show at Sleepy Eye Lake on the 4th of July!

The fireworks are sponsored by the City of Sleepy Eye and shot off by the Sleepy Eye Fire Department. Both entities want the community to enjoy the show, with the safety of all in mind.

It will be fireworks, social distancing style.

“We are asking people to watch from their parked vehicles when possible, or if they sit outside, along the beach or trail for instance, we ask that they give those around them proper space,” said City Manager Bob Elston.

A warm sunny day is forecast for Saturday, so enjoy a dip in the pool or lake and end the day with your view of the fireworks — maybe from your own front yard?