Despite the American Legion season being canceled, Sleepy Eye gathered their local high schoolers and formed a 19U team in which the Sleepy Eye Legion Board approved usage of uniforms for the summer.

Back in the month of May, the American Legion baseball season was canceled due to concerns with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, as sports and other things began opening up, the opportunity arised for baseball to be played once again. Since the Legion season was canceled, Head Coach John Mielke needed approval from the Legion board of Sleepy Eye for usage of their uniforms and sponsor for the summer.

Through connections in Division 1 and past seasons, Sleepy Eye was able to coordinate a schedule for the summer. Sleepy Eye began their season Monday night at home against Worthington. Other teams on Sleepy Eye’s schedule includes: Mankato American, Mankato National, Wabasso, Worthington, Mountain Lake, Springfield, and New Ulm Gold. Sleepy Eye currently has a schedule of 12 games. Of those 12 games, seven of them are at Sleepy Eye Ballpark.

Sleepy Eye began their season Monday evening with a 4-3 win over Worthington. Carson Domeier gave Sleepy Eye the win with a walk-off base hit in the bottom of the seventh. Dallas Bauer went five innings as the starting pitcher before giving way to fellow left-hander Matt Sellner with a 1-0 lead. Sellner went the final two innings and got the win for Sleepy Eye.

Sleepy Eye hosted Mankato National Wednesday, July 1 and fell 7-3 and will host Mankato American on Monday, July 6 at 7 p.m.