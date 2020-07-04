50 years ago

July 1970

• Msgr. Stanislaus Grabowski, the pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bechyn, visited the Dachau concentration camp in Germany where he had been a Polish prisoner for six years during World War II.

• Betty Peters, 12, was the half-millionth person to officially enter the Redwood Falls swimming pool since it opened nearly 15 years earlier.

• A semi-truck from Iowa tipped over and spilled 40,000 gallons of soybean oil all over Highway 71, about five miles south of Redwood Falls.

• Two teen boys – one from Redwood County, the other from Brookings, S.D. – were persuaded by a friend to turn themselves in to the Redwood County Sheriff after they stole a 1970 Ford Mustang from Brookings.

• A Gazette editorial noted a bumper sticker recently seen on a car: “If you don’t like the police, next time you need help call a hippie.”

25 years ago

July 1995

• A Gazette article told about how the local government, school system, hospital and businesses were all preparing to join the Internet and make use of the world wide web. The end of the article said experts predicted that nearly every home might someday have a computer in it as well.

• Parts of Redwood County just missed the excitement of getting to experience 10 inches of rain that fell in one night to the north and east.

• The Lower Sioux Interpretive Center hosted a reunion of all surviving people who had lived in or worked in the old stone warehouse building during its 134-year history.

• The state officially approved Redwood Falls and North Redwood incorporating into one town. The final step was for voters in both towns to approve it in the upcoming November election.

• The county fair featured the first Taste of Redwood County dinner, with all foods (pork, beef, turkey, lamb, beans, sweet corn, milk and ice cream) raised locally.

10 years ago

July 2010

• Tim Hanna became the new Redwood Falls building inspector.

• Nearly 1,000 people attended a fundraiser for Redwood Falls firefighter Jeff Hildebrandt, who had been diagnosed with terminal cancer three weeks earlier.