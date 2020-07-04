A missing Winger man was found after a search that involved multiple agencies including the Polk County K-9 unit and use of drone technology.

According to a report from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a 78-year-old Winger man with dementia was reported missing early Saturday morning at approximately 2:23 a.m. in the City of Winger. The man had been missing for approximately two (2) hours with family members searching for him.

With the assistance of the Winger Fire Department, Essentia Ambulance, Polk County K-9, and the Polk County Drone, the subject was located within three (3) hours approximately 1/4 mile south of his residence in a tree line.

After being medically checked and cleared, the man returned to his family.