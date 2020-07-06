IDEAg Group LLC., owned by the American Farm Bureau Federation, producers of Minnesota Farmfest, is seeking nominations for the first Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year award.

Farmfest producers have created the Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year award to honor hard-working female farmers across Minnesota who selflessly give their time to growing crops and raising livestock on the farm.

Five nominees will be chosen and honored at the Aug. 6 virtual ceremony where one will be awarded the Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year and receive a cash prize.

“So many times, women on the farm wear multiple hats, tirelessly contributing to the farm, their communities, their children or working outside the home,” said Melissa Sanders Carroll, executive director, IDEAg. “This award seeks to acknowledge their commitment to production agriculture and show our appreciation.”

Due to the cancelation of Farmfest announced earlier this month, the award ceremony will be made available online in conjunction with a Women in Ag event.

The event, scheduled for Aug. 6, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., will feature a keynote address from American Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee Chair Sherry Saylor.

The program concludes with the Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year Award ceremony.

Those wishing to submit a nomination, either of themselves or for someone else, or to attend the virtual Women in Ag event, can visit the Farmfest Web site at Farmfest.com for more information.

Nominations close July 22.

– Image courtesy of the American Farm Bureau Federation