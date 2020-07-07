The Wilder Outdoor Theater has confirmed several live guest interviews as part of the celebration of “Laura’s Prairie Summer,” the Wilder Pageant’s miniseries of scenes and information about Laura Ingalls Wilder.

Visits will be held with authorities on Laura Ingalls Wilder and her pioneer childhood live via Zoom. Audience questions may be sent to PrairieChallenge@gmail.com.

• July 10 – Dale Cockrell, a specialist in American popular music will share his work as founder of “The Pa’s Fiddle Project”, an educational program dedicated to recording music of the “Little House” books and reconnecting the nation’s children with the rich music legacies embedded in them. He is the author of 14 books and editions in addition to many articles and reviews. Dale is a professor emeritus of musicology at Vanderbilt University and a research associate of the University the Free State (South Africa).

• July 10 – Dean Butler, who played Almanzo Wilder on the "Little House" TV series, will do a live interview at 7 p.m.

• July 11 – Sarah S. Utoff, a respected authority on Laura Ingalls Wilder, one-room schools, historic food ways and living history will speak about her many Laura projects. She is a dominant online presence in the Laura Ingalls Wilder World with her Trundlebed Tales site and its many related connections. Uthoff is an active Wilder researcher and a well-known Wilder authority and sought after speaker.

Learn more at www.walnutgrove.org.

- Submitted photo