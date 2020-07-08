In downtown Crookston on Main Street, Studio 110 and its students send a powerful message and show their support for Black Lives Matter with signs in their windows that read “Latinos For Black Lives”, “George Floyd Should Be Alive”, and “Yes, All Lives Matter But We Are Focused On The Black Ones Right Now, Ok?...”.

Studio 110/Fresh Voices will be hosting a cultural arts summer workshop August 3-14 to celebrate the voice of Latinos living in and around Crookston. For more info or to register, contact Rena Zapata, at 218-277-8774.

They're also hosting a portraiture workshop Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, July 10-12, with photographer Xavier Tavera. They'll be hanging an exhibit of his work on Latinx veterans as well as some work related to the Mexican/U.S. border.