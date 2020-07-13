A couple dozen volunteers spread out at Oakdale Cemetery and Calvary Cemetery Saturday to assist with weed-eating, and grass and flower/plant trimming after word got around that the cemeteries needed a little extra “TLC” and volunteers were called upon.

Organizer and Oakdale Cemetery board president Lester Wilkens told the Times that he was happy with Saturday’s turnout and said “a lot of great people here doing a great thing.”

He added that he is considering asking for volunteers at least a couple times a year as just mowing the grounds takes 55 hours each time its done.