Brekken says there will be limitations to due COVID-19 restrictions.

Crookston Community Pool is gearing up for a reopening on Tuesday, July 21 with a limited schedule due to restrictions spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, Pool Manager Cody Brekken reports.

The pool’s hours of operations will be:

• Lap Swim Mon-Fri 6-9 AM

• Aqua Exercise Mon-Fri 9-10 AM

• Open Swim Mon-Fri 12-3 PM

Currently, Brekken says, staff are being trained on implementing and practicing COVID-19 procedures. Lifeguards are also being certified. Due to those factors, the pool won’t be open in the evenings “until we are confident we can accommodate properly,” he adds.

Other operational changes during the reopening include:

• The pool will not accommodate private rentals, including birthday parties.

• Pool capacity will be restricted to 60 swimmers at a time in the pool area.

• Building capacity will be restricted to 100 people in the building at a time.

A full "Preparedness Plan" can be found at the pool, Brekken says.