Superintendent Olson says their input is critically important.

With the Minnesota Department of Education poised to announce the week of July 27 recommendations for how schools in the state should start the 2020-21 school year, whether it’s in-person instruction, distance learning, or a combination of both, Crookston Public Schools wants input from local parents and families via an online survey.

Find the survey at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdMv7VfvzYo-fMw4OyG18TJ9eOSRkb1YzWRlSo5LPFwxIUR8Q/viewform?usp=sf_link

Superintendent Jeremy Olson says planning for multiple scenarios is currently underway, but that a strong response to the survey would not only be greatly appreciated, but extremely helpful. In a message to parents, the superintendent says that “your responses are incredibly important to our district as we need to know how we can best support you.”

Olson says that the goal is to have planning completed so that, whatever the MDE announces later this month, Crookston Public Schools will be able to quickly implement and communicate how the school year will get underway.