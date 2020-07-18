On Wednesday night, the St. James VFW team fell in their first game of the summer 11-1 against New Ulm Gold, but returned on Saturday afternoon to pick up a pair of wins in a double-header against Fairmont.

Connor Jones earned the nod on Wednesday night for the VFW squad and pitched two scoreless innings. Jones worked around a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the second by striking out back-to-back hitters.

The VFW notched a run in the bottom of the inning on a Jack Westman single to right field, scoring Tanner Olson.

In the top of the third, New Ulm struck for five runs on Alex Stresemann, and scored six more in the top of the fourth off Tanner Olson to take a commanding 11-1 lead.

"We were definitely rusty and we gave away too many outs," said head coach Landis Froehling. "You kind of expect that. I moved a lot of kids around to try and see who can play where."

On Saturday, the VFW rebounded with a pair of quality wins in Fairmont.

Jones and Hunter Stevens each knocked in a run in the first inning to jumpstart the bats.

In the following inning, Westman, Logan Carlson, Tyler Chapin, and Jones all singled, pushing the lead to 5-0.

Fairmont tallied a run in the third to cut the lead to 5-1.

A Cooper Olson walk, a Westman double, and a Stresemann walk, paired with two fielder's choices added two more runs in the fourth.

Logan Carlson got the start and earned the win, pitching three innings, allowing one run, one hit, while walking four and striking out five. Stresemann came on in relief, throwing two innings, allowing a run on two hits, striking out two and walking one. In game two, the VFW opened with three more runs in the first inning on the strength of a Chapin double, Stresemann walk, Jones double, and a fielder's choice. The bats stayed hot in the second inning, with Mason Lundberg, Chapin, Stresemann, and Jones all singling. Tanner Olson was hit by a pitch and Hunter Stevens reached via fielder's choice to push the lead to 7-1. A Chapin triple in the third scored Lundberg and Cooper Olson, making the lead 9-1. In the bottom of the third, two walks and four singles plated six runners for Fairmont, cutting the lead to 9-7. After holding St. James scoreless in the top of the fourth, Fairmont added three more runs to take a 10-9 lead into the final frame. Down to their last three outs, St. James rallied, as Lundberg, Chapin, and Stresemann all singled to help tie the game. With two outs, Connor Jones singled to score two, pushing the VFW ahead 12-10. In the bottom half, Fairmont had the tying run at the plate with only one out, but a line-drive was caught by Carlson at short, who threw to Chapin at second to double off the runner, as St. James escaped with a 12-10 win. Chapin starred offensively, going 4/4 with two singles, a double, and a triple. Stresemann and Lundberg each went 2/2. Jones finished 2/4. Tanner Olson earned the victory in relief. On Monday night in Sleepy Eye, the bats stayed hot early, scoring a combined eight runs in the first two innings, powering St. James to a 10-5 win. A six-run onslaught in the second was fueled by singles from Cooper Olson and Jones, an error by Sleepy Eye, and a fielder's choice of the bat of Hunter Stevens. Sleepy Eye managed to get on the board in the fourth inning, but a run in each the fifth and sixth kept the hosts at bay. Tanner Olson pitched four 2/3 innings for win. He gave up four runs on three hits while striking out four.