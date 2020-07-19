The annual REA meeting, usually held in March, was postponed.

While it may have looked a bit different than the previous 82, Brown County REA held its reconvened 83rd annual meeting on June 25 — in the parking lot of its headquarters.

A total of 83 members registered for the meeting, most driving through to cast a ballot, pick up their attendance gift and depart.

Meeting attendees and co-op employees recited the Pledge of Allegiance, gazing up to a giant flag billowing in the breeze from the bucket of a boom truck.

During the brief business meeting, Board President Jim Mickelson talked about the many changes 2020 has brought about, but the cooperative’s commitment to keeping members’ lights on has gone unchanged. Necessary motions were made, seconded and approved by honking of horns.

CEO Mike Heidemann reflected on the past year and reviewed the 2019 financial report. He noted that the photo slideshow, Youth Tour report and 2020 scholarship winners, all typically part of the annual meeting gathering, are available for viewing on the BCREA website: browncountyrea.coop.

Retiring Director Reuben Kokesch was recognized for his 18 years of service on the board of directors. He also served as the co-op’s representative on the Great River Energy board during much of his service.

In a race for the District 8 seat on the board, left vacant by Kokesch’s retirement, David Wendinger was elected to a three-year term over Allen Lamm. Incumbents Brad Sprenger, District 2 and Allen Hanson, District 3, ran unopposed and were elected by acclamation.

At the organizational meeting which followed, Tom Hayes was elected Board President, Bill Berg chosen as Vice President, and Jim Hanson elected Secretary/Treasurer. Bill Berg was selected as Brown County REA’s representative on the Great River Energy Board.