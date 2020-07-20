Each graduate can bring two guests; local media will coordinate photos on stage.

Better late than never, right?

They picked up their caps and gowns in drive-up fashion outside Crookston High School this past spring, and they gowned-up and drove around town for a graduation parade.

But this Saturday, July 25 beginning at 2 p.m., members of the CHS Class of 2020 will go inside the high school and participate in commencement exercises in the gymnasium that were originally scheduled for late May but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Obviously, with social distancing in practice, it won’t be an entirely normal ceremony. Each graduate is permitted to invite two guests, and those guests, whether they’re parents, siblings or anyone else, will not be permitted to crowd the floor area in front of the stage to take photos when their special grad receives his/her diploma.

Instead, the local media – the Crookston Times and KROX Radio – will handle up-close photography duties. The students are being asked to pause and turn to look toward the cameras as they receive their diploma.

Graduation rehearsal will take place at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 24.