Organizers of Ruby’s Pantry of Redwood Falls will be holding the next distribution this coming Tuesday (July 21) at the Redwood County fairgrounds in Redwood Falls.

The distribution will be held from 3-6 p.m. (or until the food runs out).

Those planning to participate are asked not to arrive before 2 p.m.

The distribution will be a drive through – the same as it has been in previous months.

The road can’t be blocked, so those attending need to watch for directions from parking volunteers.

Participants are asked to bring their own boxes and to place them in the trunk of their vehicle.

The public is asked to have their trunk cleaned out and the boxes ready for volunteers to put food in them.

Learn more on the Ruby’s Pantry Redwood Falls Facebook Page.