IDEAg Group, the producers of Minnesota Farmfest, recently announced the line-up of Farmfest Virtual 2020, which is being held Aug. 4-6.

These online political forums and education sessions will be available as webinar-style, virtual events to those interested in participating.

While Farmfest in its traditional form is not a reality for 2020, the Farmfest organization has developed political forums, education sessions and recognition ceremonies for online participation.

Attendees can register for the webinars on Farmfest.com to have the opportunity to ask a question of the panelists.

The schedule and invited panelists are as follows:

Aug. 4

• 9 a.m. – “Staying Safe and Staying in Business”

• 11:30 a.m. – U.S. Senate forum

• 1:30 p.m. – “The Current State of the Ag Economy”

Aug. 5

• 10:30 a.m. – U.S. Congressional forum, Districts 7 and 8

• 1 p.m. – U.S. Congressional forum, Districts 1, 2 and 6

Aug. 6

• 10:30 a.m. – Farmfest Women in Ag event

• 1 p.m. – University of Minnesota’s Farm Family of the Year recognition program

“We want to ensure that Farmfest is still a resource for the ag community, even in an environment where we aren’t able to hold an in-person event,” said Melissa Sanders Carroll, executive director, IDEAg. “Farmfest Virtual is designed to provide attendees with current ag issues and ag education from the safety of their farms.”

Those not wishing to register can watch the sessions live on Farmfest.com or on Farmfest’s Facebook page.