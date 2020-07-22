Dolores Haugen, 96, of Montevideo, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Brookside Senior Living.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, July 20, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Montevideo. Rev. Marie Eckberg officiated, and interment was at Mandt Lutheran Cemetery.

Dolores Eileen Quenemoen was born in Madison, March 2, 1924, to Hjalmer and Alma (Hanson) Quenemoen. She was baptized at Borgund Lutheran Church in Madison in 1924, and confirmed at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church of Baxter, rural Dawson, in 1937. Dolores attended and graduated from Montevideo High School in 1942. She was united in marriage to Orton Haugen in 1948, in rural Montevideo. To this unity four children were born.

Dolores worked much of her professional career at the Montevideo Hospital as ward clerk. She was a very active member of Mandt Lutheran Church, and more recently Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Dolores was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed staying busy and she did so by sewing, quilting, and playing cards. Dolores loved restoring and refinishing old furniture and trunks. She was well known for her baking, with lefse and donuts being her specialty. Dolores always enjoyed playing games with her family and friends. To Dolores, corresponding with her family and friends through letter writing all her life was very important.

Dolores is survived by her children, Ann (and Bryan Gulden) Haugen, of St. Paul, Scott (and Bonnie) Haugen, of Montevideo, and Patrick (and Janell) Haugen, of Montevideo; daughter-in-law, Linda Haugen, of Piedmont, S.D.; grandchildren, Tyler (and Dee) Haugen, Tadd (and Shannon) Haugen, Will (and Cortney) Haugen, Lane (and Zach) Shull, Alissa Golden (and fiancé Jesse Warner), Laura (and Mark) Norton, Kate (and Panos) Efsta, and Hanna Gulden; 22 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Hazel Quenemoen; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Orton Haugen in 2001; son, Timothy Haugen in 2011; and siblings, Harvey (and Nettie) Quenemoen, Russel Quenemoen, Rose (and Kalmer) Skaalen, and Bud (and Helen) Quenemoen.

Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home, of Montevideo, was in charge of the funeral arrangements.