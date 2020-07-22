Ruth Ann Hanson, 78, died Friday, July 17, 2020.

Ruth was born in Montevideo, Nov. 17, 1941, to John L. and Lillie (Kuiper) Jones. She graduated from Central High School in 1959. In 1961, she attended Minneapolis College of Art and Design before moving to the west coast. In 1963, she married Author Hanson in Reno, Nev. While her husband was stationed in China Lake, Calif., she worked as a technical illustrator for George Industries. On being transferred to the east coast, she did volunteer work for the schools and her church. During their tour of duty in Brunswick, Maine, she worked for Health-Tex. After returning to Minnesota, Ruth worked a number of years for Innovex Inc. and Heartland Industries. In 2005, they retired to Bloomington. She later moved to the rural community of Prior Lake.

Ruth is survived by her children, Robert Hanson, Daniel (and Angela) Hanson; and Angie Hanson; brother Robert (and Marcella) Jones; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; grandson, Lance Hanson; sister, Carol Nielsen, of Lakewood, Colo. and sister Arlene Mortensen, of Montevideo; and parents, also, of Montevideo.

Private family services. Public memorial service to be held at a later date.

Services provided by Gill Brothers, of Bloomington.