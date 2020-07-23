Two women, two men comprise group of interviewees.

All four City of Crookston administrator candidates selected by the Crookston City Council and Mayor Dale Stainbrook earlier this week for interviews have accepted the invite and will interview over two days in town next month, Aug. 12-13.

Management consultant Lisa Donabauer with DDA Human Resources, Inc., the firm assisting the City in its search, on Thursday sent out brief biographies of the four finalists. Thirty-eight initially applied, the firm whittled the pool to 13 for consideration for interviews, then three withdrew, leaving the council 10 candidates to consider.

The finalists:

• Chase Waggoner currently serves as the City Manager/Director of Public Safety for the City of Williams, Arizona. He has held this position for 10 months. Prior to that, Waggoner served as the Purchasing Manager for the Central Ozarks Medical Center for approximately 17 months, as City Administrator for the City of Vandalia, Mississippi for approximately eight months and the Fire Chief/Director of Emergency Management for the City of Girard, Kansas, for approximately 3.5 years. Waggoner is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration in H.R. Management from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. Waggoner has a bachelor’s degree in History with a minor in International Management from Missouri State University.

• Sally Dufner is currently an Interim Dean of Business, IT, Education for St. Cloud Technical and Community College where she has served for approximately two years, and prior to that she served as the Business Instructor for the same college for approximately four years. Prior to that, she served as the General Manager for the Simon Property Group in Albertville, Minnesota for approximately 14 years. Dufner also served as a Marketing Director for three organizations for a collective period of four years. Dufner is working toward a Master of Public Administration degree from Metropolitan State University. She holds a master’s in Business Administration from St. Cloud State University and a master’s in Educational Leadership from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

• Dana Schoening currently serves as the Director of Planning and Development Services for the City of Sweetwater, Texas, where he has served for approximately 15 months. Prior to his current employment, he served as a Director of Community Development for the City of Wichita Falls, Texas, for approximately 16 months. He also served as a Director of Planning and Development Services for the City of Abilene, Texas, for 22 months and a Director of Community Development for the City of Duncan, Oklahoma, for approximately 15 years. Schoening holds a Master of Public Administration from Midwestern State University, a master’s in Environmental Science and Policy from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, and a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Planning from the same university.

• Amy Finch is currently the City Clerk for the City of Ottawa, Kansas, where she has served for approximately four years. Prior to her position as the City Clerk, she also served as the Assistant City Clerk for the City of Ottawa, Kansas, for approximately two years. Finch served as the Head Teller, Assistant Bank Secrecy Officer and a Security Officer for the Kansas State Bank for approximately 10 1/2 years. Finch holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from Wichita State University, and a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration & Management from Ottawa University, Kansas. She has also received a Master Municipal Clerk Designation from the Kansas International Institute of Municipal Clerks Certificate Institute and is a Kansas Certified Public Manager (CPM).