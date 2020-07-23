Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Franklin Lion's Club has cancelled most of the Catfish Days event events for 2020.

However, according to Tom Ness, contest chair, the fishing contest is being held. Those who are interested in competing in the contest may register online at https://www.catfishderbydays.com/ or in person at the Franklin Depot, Longbranch Saloon or the bait shop in North Redwood. For more information, contact Ness at (507) 430-1408.

The contest runs from Jul 24 at 3 p.m. until Jul 26 at 12 p.m. Anglers must register before fishing. The registration fee is $10 ($10.25 for online orders).

The contest boundaries are Minnesota River from Vicksburg County Park to the Highway 4 Landing (south of Fairfax).

Find additional information about the contest, as well as COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, on the Web site listed above.

The Franklin Depot and Longbranch Saloon are also holding their own events (bands, bean bags, etc.) check their Facebook pages for details.

- Photo courtesy of the Catfish Derby Days Facebook Page