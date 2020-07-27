The Catholic Daughters of Americas, Court Bishop Schenk #2010 is supporting a “Back-to-School Supply Project” for children and youth attending all Crookston schools.

Want to help? Check local stores for the school supply lists for the items to donate, or visit the following sites: https://bit.ly/3gujM26 for Crookston Public Schools or https://bit.ly/3ipC1YB for Cathedral School.

Bring items to Cathedral/St. Peter-Gentilly/St. Mary-Euclid by August 11 and place them in the specially-marked boxes.

If you have any questions, call Margee Keller at 218 349-4566.