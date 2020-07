No foul play is suspected and the public is not at risk after a fatal shooting in Fertile that resulted in the death of Gary Kiefert, 65.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports that the call came in a few minutes before 8 a.m. on Friday, July 24. Deputies responded to 111 Albert Ave. NW in Fertile and discovered Kiefert deceased. A firearm was recovered.

An autopsy is being conducted.