“Since 1976, Wood Dale Home has been delivering quality care to some of the most vulnerable in our community.”

Those words from Dennis Dirlam of Wood Dale Home, Inc. came with the announcement that, as of May, 1, 2020 the care facility in Redwood Falls would be under new ownership.

Wood Dale Home had been sold to Monarch Healthcare.

Since that time, the leadership of Monarch Healthcare has been evaluating the best way to utilize the facilities it owns in the community, which also includes the River Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center.

According to Marc Halpert, Monarch Healthcare chief operating officer, the ultimate goal is to provide the same level of excellent care the community experienced in the past, including the clients of both facilities as well as the staff who serve them.

Ultimately, after a review of the two facilities Halpert said the Monarch leadership determined the best option was to consolidate the Wood Dale Home and River Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center into one of the sites.

As a result, Monarch announced it would be closing the Wood Dale Home facility. Information was provided to all who are involved in June, and the current Wood Dale clients were offered the option of moving to the River Valley site.

Halpert added Monarch has also committed to helping all of the staff from Wood Dale find employment.

“We want to make this process as seamless as is possible,” explained Halpert.

Halpert indicated that the clients can expect the same care at the consolidated site, with the facility offering both short-term and long-term care, as well as care for those who are at end of life. According to Halpert, the future of the Wood Dale building is still unknown.

The site is officially closing this week, as the clients are moved from one site to the other.

Halpert also indicated the River Valley site currently has plenty of space available to meet the needs of the community.

On behalf of Monarch, Halpert expressed appreciation to the community for its support, adding Monarch is committed to serving the Redwood area.