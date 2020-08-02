Crookston Police provided traffic control as vehicles lined up in the CHS parking lot and east on Fisher Avenue past Casey's General Store.

For two hours Saturday morning in the parking lot of Crookston High School, the “Farmer to Families Food Box Pick-Up” event in Crookston, also being held in other communities in the region, was for anyone who wanted a free “protein box” containing 11 pounds of frozen meat as well as other food products. Hundreds of people showed up, with the line of vehicles extending from the high school east on Fisher Avenue past Casey’s General Store. Crookston Police provided traffic control.

There was no paperwork required and no income eligibility guidelines. Volunteers distributed the boxes to vehicles from three North Country Food Bank trucks in the west lost of CHS in no-contact drive-through fashion, with social distancing practiced.

The initiative was carried out by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in partnership with Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Polk County, North Country Food Bank and the Crookston School District.