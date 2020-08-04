The City of Renville has been named the recipient of a $5,000 grant from the Renville County Housing and Redevelopment Authority/Economic Development Authority (HRA/EDA), to assist with demolition and remediation of a blighted property.

This grant, matched by the City of Renville, is being used to demolish a blighted, vacant house located at 449 NW Second Street in Renville.

According to Shane Wohlman, Renville city administrator, the city hopes to have demolition completed this summer. The city plans to make the location green space initially and then market it for future development.

“Removing this structure will do a lot to improve the aesthetics of the city and eliminate a blighted and dangerous structure. We appreciate the assistance of the Renville County HRA /EDA to remove this structure,” said Wohlman.

Grants of up to $5,000 are available to assist with the proper clean-up of blighted structures that pose a risk to health and safety.

Grants require a one-to-one cash match and are reimbursed upon submission of paid receipts for costs incurred.

The application window for the blight remediation grant is currently open through Aug. 12, 2020.

For a full listing of grant rules, guidelines and an application, visit www.Renville.com, or contact the Renville County HRA/EDA at (320) 523-3656 or via e-mail eda@renvillecountymn.com.

The Renville County HRA/EDA works to keep the county strong by fostering business growth and development, promoting tourism and recreation and providing housing opportunities for county residents.

For more information on this project, call Shane Wohlman, Renville city administrator, at (320) 329-8366.

For more information about the Renville County HRA/EDA, log on to www.Renville.com or call (320) 523-3656.