The team of Redwood Falls ladies earned a first-place finish in the Silver Cup and a second-place finish in the Gold Cup at the annual golf event that was held recently at the Hendricks Golf Club.

Redwood fired a 538 team total to finish 23 shots behind champion Marshall in the Gold Cup (low gross) with a 515.

Hendricks would finish in third with a 569, Madison fourth (582) and Tyler fifth (603).

In the Silver Cup (low net) event, Redwood held off host Hendricks by nine shots – 416-425 – to claim the title.

Tyler was third overall (447), Marshall finished in fourth (449) and Madison fifth (457).

Sarah Koster led the way for Redwood Falls with a round of 82 (39-43), and Deb Suedbeck carded an 84 (42-42).

Tamara Brown finished with a 90 (43-47) and was the team’s low net (65).

Kathy Mainer added a 93 (46-47) with a net of 67, Donna Flynn added a 94 (48-46) and Nancy Hansen added a 95 (47-48). Corrie Tews finished with a 96 (53-43) with a net of 70, and Linda Sommers rounded out the scoring with a 102 (51-51).

Annual Gold Cup Results - Marshall 515, Redwood Falls 538, Hendricks 569, Madison 582, Tyler 603 Annual Silver Cup Results - Redwood Falls 416, Hendricks 425, Tyler 447, Marshall 449, Madison 457