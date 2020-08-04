Abby Gilk, a 2020 graduate of Redwood Valley High School, will be presenting a senior recital this coming Sunday (Aug. 9) starting at 2 p.m. in the PAC at Redwood Valley schools in Redwood Falls.

Gilk has been playing piano since she was in the second grade.

“I was put in piano lessons by my parents,” said Gilk.

The daughter of Tim and Jennifer Gilk began her piano education under the tutelage of Tara Rabenberg of Wabasso, and then for her second through eighth years she took lessons from Carolyn Laufenburger.

“My ninth year I went back to Tara and I ended this year taking from Jeanette Cornell,” she explained.

Gilk has continued with piano for more than a decade, because she enjoys playing and having fun with music.

“I have received a superior every single year that I have played in the local festival contest, and I went to state in the Minnesota state piano competition multiple times,” she added.

Gilk also plays the saxophone and played bass drum in the Redwood Valley Drumline.

During the upcoming recital, Gilk will be playing piano, saxophone and singing. There will also be a special performance including her whole family.

According to Gilk, CDC guidelines will be followed and social distancing will be observed.

Those who are interested can find the event on Facebook by searching “Abby Gilk’s Senior Recital,” and they can respond to the event posted.

For those who may feel uncomfortable attending in person, the recital will be live streamed via Facebook live at “Abby Gilk's Senior Recital.”

The public is invited and encouraged to come and enjoy Gilk’s upcoming recital.

- Submitted photo