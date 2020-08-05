Wednesday

Aug 5, 2020 at 8:27 AM


Expressive and Communication Arts Division

Creative Arts - Fine Arts

Champion - Grades 6-8: Zachary Guggisberg

Champion - Grades 3-5: Skye Bents

Reserve Champion - Grades 3-5: Jadyn Beranek

Creative Arts - Crafts

Champion - Grades 3-5: Skye Bents

Reserve Champion - Grades 3-5: Rebecca Turbes

Photography - Elements

Champion - Grades 9 and up: Jennika Knapper

Performing Arts Champion: Rebecca Turbes

Home Economics Division

Food and Nutrition - Prepared Foods

Champion - Grades 6-8: Colette Mathiowetz

Champion - Grades 3-5: Addysen Altmann

Food Review

Champion - Grades 9 and up: Anna Krause

Champion - Grades 3-5: Klaira Horejsi

Mechanical Sciences Division

Shop

Reserve Champion - Grades 9 and up: Rachel Huhnerkoch

Champion - Grades 6-8: Sage Bents

Small Engines

Champion - Grades 9 and up: Gina Huhnerkoch

Plant and Soil Science Division

Potatoes Champion: Ashley Rothmeier

Reserve Champion: Tyson Lightfoot

Flower Gardening

Champion: Sage Bents

Reserve Champion: Leah Lightfoot

Vegetable Gardening

Champion - Grades 6-8: Jordan Matson

Reserve Champion Grades 6-8: Zachary Guggisberg

Largest Vegetable

Champion: Ashley Rothmeier

Clothing and Textiles Division

Clothing Construction

Champion Grades 6-8: Leah Lightfoot

Champion Grades 3-5: Tyson Lightfoot

Clothes You Recycle

Champion: Martha Krause

Non-Garment

Champion Grades 6-8: Sage Bents

Reserve Champion - Grades 6-8: Leah Lightfoot

Champion Grades 3-5: Jadyn Beranek

Reserve Champion - Grades 3-5: Cadence Pope

Quilting

Champion Grades 9 and up: Hailey Teveldal

Reserve Champion - Grades 9 and up: Hailey Teveldal

Needle Arts

Champion: Leah Lightfoot

Fashion Review

Court of Honor: Elizabeth Lenning, Martha Krause, Tyson Lightfoot and Leah Lightfoot