Expressive and Communication Arts Division
Creative Arts - Fine Arts
Champion - Grades 6-8: Zachary Guggisberg
Champion - Grades 3-5: Skye Bents
Reserve Champion - Grades 3-5: Jadyn Beranek
Creative Arts - Crafts
Champion - Grades 3-5: Skye Bents
Reserve Champion - Grades 3-5: Rebecca Turbes
Photography - Elements
Champion - Grades 9 and up: Jennika Knapper
Performing Arts Champion: Rebecca Turbes
Home Economics Division
Food and Nutrition - Prepared Foods
Champion - Grades 6-8: Colette Mathiowetz
Champion - Grades 3-5: Addysen Altmann
Food Review
Champion - Grades 9 and up: Anna Krause
Champion - Grades 3-5: Klaira Horejsi
Mechanical Sciences Division
Shop
Reserve Champion - Grades 9 and up: Rachel Huhnerkoch
Champion - Grades 6-8: Sage Bents
Small Engines
Champion - Grades 9 and up: Gina Huhnerkoch
Plant and Soil Science Division
Potatoes Champion: Ashley Rothmeier
Reserve Champion: Tyson Lightfoot
Flower Gardening
Champion: Sage Bents
Reserve Champion: Leah Lightfoot
Vegetable Gardening
Champion - Grades 6-8: Jordan Matson
Reserve Champion Grades 6-8: Zachary Guggisberg
Largest Vegetable
Champion: Ashley Rothmeier
Clothing and Textiles Division
Clothing Construction
Champion Grades 6-8: Leah Lightfoot
Champion Grades 3-5: Tyson Lightfoot
Clothes You Recycle
Champion: Martha Krause
Non-Garment
Champion Grades 6-8: Sage Bents
Reserve Champion - Grades 6-8: Leah Lightfoot
Champion Grades 3-5: Jadyn Beranek
Reserve Champion - Grades 3-5: Cadence Pope
Quilting
Champion Grades 9 and up: Hailey Teveldal
Reserve Champion - Grades 9 and up: Hailey Teveldal
Needle Arts
Champion: Leah Lightfoot
Fashion Review
Court of Honor: Elizabeth Lenning, Martha Krause, Tyson Lightfoot and Leah Lightfoot