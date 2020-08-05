On Aug. 3 at approximately 4:09 p.m. the Redwood Falls Police Department was dispatched to a call of a vehicle in Lake Redwood at Perks Park.

When officers arrived they found an unoccupied 2008 Chevy Impala in the lake.

Officers spoke with people in the area of the park who reported seeing a male walking away from the park shortly before officers arrived.

However, no one saw the vehicle go into the lake or could confirm whether the male leaving on foot was part of the incident. Officers contacted the registered owner of the vehicle who reported selling it to unknown male several weeks ago.

If anyone has information about this incident they are asked to call the Redwood Falls Police Department at (507) 637- 4005.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.