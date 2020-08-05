Morgan Hoffmann, from the Sleepy Eye FFA chapter, attended POWER along with region officer teammates from Region VI.

From July 20 to 22, over 60 region officers gathered across the state for the annual Providing Officers With Essential Resources (POWER) leadership conference. Morgan Hoffmann, from the Sleepy Eye FFA chapter, attended POWER along with region officer teammates from Region VI.

The POWER leadership conference helps FFA officers identify their individual strengths and how the strengths of all team members can work together to serve the members in their geographic region of the state. The regional FFA officers conduct classroom visits and facilitate leadership workshops throughout the year to help grow opportunities for nearly 11,000 Minnesota FFA members.

“POWER is an opportunity for our regional FFA officers to gain the knowledge and skills necessary for their leadership role this year,” said Minnesota FFA Program Manager and Regional Supervisor Lavyne Rada.

This conference was made possible with support from the Minnesota FFA Foundation.