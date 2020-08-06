The Paul and Brenda Zeug family of Morgan has been named Redwood County’s 2020 Farm Family of the Year by the University of Minnesota.

Paul Zeug’s family originally ran a dairy operation, but it was transitioned to a farrow-to-finish swine business.

The current Zeug farm is a small operation focused on sustaining the rural way of life as much as the land itself.

The family raises corn, soybeans and alfalfa in rotation. The farm is mainly a cow-calf beef operation. The Zeugs sell feeder cattle; they finish some and directly sell beef to consumers.

Paul also does some custom work and is employed full time on another farm.

Paul and Brenda have three kids: Lance, Lauren and Matthew.

Lance builds spreaders for the Artex Company – a fitting job for a kid who once wanted a spreader on top of his birthday cake.

Lauren plans to be a physical therapist. She’s currently enrolled at Augustana University in Sioux Falls.

Matthew will be a junior at Cedar Mountain High School in Morgan.

Paul and Brenda were 4-H leaders. Paul is currently superintendent of the 4-H beef project and serves as chair of the Redwood County 4-H Livestock Auction and Purple Ribbon Club.

The Zeug family is very involved in the Redwood County Fair.

The Zeugs take part in many Redwood Area Wrestling Association events – Paul was a youth wrestling coach.

Lance and Matthew have demonstrated antique farm machinery with Friends of Gilfillan since grade school.

The Zeugs are members of St. Michael’s Church.

Though COVID-19 has forced cancellation of the annual Minnesota Farmfest farm show, where the awards are presented each August, this year’s honorees will be celebrated in an online video tribute. The recognition, lead by University of Minnesota president Joan Gabel, will be available at 1 p.m. Aug. 6, 2020 at mnfarmfamilies.cfans.umn.edu.

Honored families are chosen, one per county, by local University of Minnesota Extension committees based on their demonstrated commitment to their communities and to enhancing and supporting agriculture.

“We’ll miss the face-to-face ceremony for the 2020 Farm Families of the Year, but nothing diminishes pride we take in celebrating their accomplishments,” said Extension Dean Bev Durgan. “These families represent the best in agriculture. They’re innovative and dedicated to their communities; they are stewards of the land.”

A complete list of the 2020 farm families of the year will be available online at mnfarmfamilies.CFAMS.umn.edu.