The names of several candidates that will appear on the November general election ballot will be determined this coming Tuesday (Aug. 11).

That day in Minnesota the event known as the primary election is going to be held. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. (in some locations not until 10 a.m.) to 8 p.m.

The purpose of the primary election is to narrow down the field of candidates in several elected offices to one name per party.

That includes the office of U.S. Senator statewide, as well as more localized elections, such as those of U.S. Representative for Congressional District 7, State Senator in District 22 and State Representative in District 16B. According to the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State more than 900,000 people participated in the 2018 primary election.

What follows is a list of the polling locations in Redwood County. Unless indicated, the polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 a.m.:

• In the Belview community center, the City of Belview and Kintire Township

• In the Clements Legion Hall, the City of Clements, Sundown Township and Three Lakes Township

• In Delhi city hall, the City of Delhi and Delhi Township

• In the Lamberton community center, the City of Lamberton and Lamberton Township

• In the Lucan fire hall, the City of Lucan, Granite Rock Township and Johnsonville Township

• In Milroy city hall, the City of Milroy, Gales Township and Westline Township

• In the Redwood Falls fire hall, Honner Township, Paxton Township and Redwood Falls Township

• In the Sanborn municipal building, the City of Sanborn and Charlestown Township

• In the Seaforth Legion community hall the City of Seaforth and Sheridan Township

• In the Swedes Forest town hall, Swedes Forest Township (10 a.m.)

• In the Vesta community hall, the City of Vesta, Underwood Township (10 a.m.) and Vesta Township (10 a.m.)

• In the Wabasso community center, the City of Wabasso, New Avon Township and Vail Township

• In the Walnut Grove community center, the City of Revere, the City of Walnut Grove, North Hero Township (10 a.m.) and Springdale Township (10 a.m.)

• In the Morgan Lion’s community building, the City of Morgan, Brookville Township, Morgan Township and Sherman Township

• In the Redwood Area Community Center in Redwood Falls Wards 1, 2 and 3 of the City of Red-wood Falls

• In the Wanda Legion hall, the City of Wanda, Waterbury Township and Willow Lake Township

Learn more on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Web site at www.sos.state.mn.us.