Carris Health is pleased to welcome Dr. Gavin Maurer providing full-spectrum family medicine including OB with C-section in Redwood Falls.

Dr. Maurer is also trained in endoscopy and has additional interests in addiction medicine and sports medicine.

“My favorite part of rural family medicine is how comprehensive it can be – all the way from obstetrics and pediatrics to adult medicine and everything in between,” said Dr. Maurer.

Dr. Maurer received his medical degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth Medical School. He then completed the Sioux Falls Family Medicine Residency program.

During medical school Dr. Maurer participated in the Rural Medical Scholars Program (RMSP) and Rural Physician Associate Program (RPAP) with rotations at Carris Health - Redwood with Dr. Alan Olson and Dr. David Danielson as his preceptors.

To make an appointment and establish care with Dr. Maurer, call (507) 637-2985.

He will begin seeing patients at the Redwood clinic Aug. 24. Dr. Maurer is also providing emergency medicine at Carris Health - Redwood hospital.

Dr. Maurer was raised in Morgan, and he recently returned to the area with his wife and two daughters.