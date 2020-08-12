Darrell “Moldy” Molden, 67, of Maynard, passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Carris Health Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. A Drive-In / Socially Distanced Celebration of Life was held at 1 p.m, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Maynard Lions Park. A drive-by visitation was held Tuesday, one hour prior to the service. Burial took place at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Montevideo following the service.

Darrell Eugene Molden was born Nov. 18, 1952, in Montevideo, to Ellsworth and Violet (Sulflow) Molden. Darrell was baptized on Dec. 19, 1952, and confirmed in his faith on June 25, 1967, at Trinity Lutheran Church of Havelock. Darrell attended country school in Havelock Township for six years, and then attended Maynard school where he graduated with the Class of 1970. Later, Darrell was the Dean of Admissions of Molden University, where common sense was a core value.

Darrell married LoAnn Loe on May 30, 1971, and together they were blessed with three children, Colleen, Cherlynn and Chris. He served his country in the National Guard, stationed in Kansas, during the Vietnam Conflict. He farmed for 47 years in Havelock township raising lots of livestock and growing wheat, soybeans and corn. He served as treasurer for Havelock Township for many years. He was an active member of the American Legion in Maynard, holding various positions. He then owned Moldy's Bar in Maynard for 14 years before retiring in 2017. Darrell loved his community and was always willing to lend a helping hand to friends and neighbors.

Darrell was truly one in a million and enjoyed life to the fullest. In his earlier years, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. Darrell delighted in making things. He built stilts for his children, as well as a toy barn and machinery shed to replicate buildings on the farm. He loved finding treasures at garage sales and going antiquing. Darrell planted and harvested an immense amount of produce from his garden, canning and sharing his bounty with many family and friends. People would give Moldy their jars and he would return them full of canned garden goodness. In later years he began splitting wood to “stay in shape.” He loved to cook and bake, with his specialty being homemade pies. Darrell loved March Madness and following the brackets which were usually enjoyed while at a sports book in Las Vegas. Darrell loved spending time with people. His favorite things were joking, teasing, telling stories and filling a room with laughter.

Darrell is survived by his children, Colleen (and Patrick) Aaberg, of Eden Prairie, Cherlynn (and Jason) DeJong, of Willmar, Chris (and Jackie) Molden, of Cameron, Wis.; mother, Violet Molden, of Holmes City; grandchildren, Lily, Sam and Finn Aaberg, and Addison, London, and Harper Molden; brother, Lynn (and Patty) Molden, of Montevideo; nephews, Ryan Molden, Brenin (and Claire) Molden; niece, Teagan Molden; great-nephews, Graeme and Lawson Molden; friend, JoAnn Thune; as well as other relatives and friends.

Darrell was preceded in death by his father, Ellsworth Molden; and brother, David Molden.

Arrangements were with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home, of Granite Falls. (For online gues tbook, please visit www.wingbain.com)