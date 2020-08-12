The Aug. 11 Primary Election polling place for Sleepy Eye residents was moved to the Event Center to allow space to meet COVID-19 precaution guidelines.

The Aug. 11 Primary Election polling place for Sleepy Eye residents was moved to the Event Center to allow space to meet COVID-19 precaution guidelines. Pictured are just three of the election judges, four more were in place across the room. Pictured, from left: Head Judge Rita Weiss, Eva Thoms, and Jane Fischer. Voting was slow throughout the day with 102 voters casting a ballot at the Event Center. According to county election officials 345 absentee ballots from Sleepy Eye were counted Tuesday.