There are three open seats on the Redwood Area Board of Education that will be filled following the outcome of the Nov. 3, 2020 general election.

Each of those positions is for a four-year term on the school board, and, as of the closing of the filing window at 5 p.m. Aug. 11, the names six individuals who had filed an affidavit of candidacy for one of those seats were listed on the Minnesota Office of the Secretary of State Web site.

The list includes current elected board member Darin Prescott of Morton, current appointed board member JoDee Altmann of Redwood Falls, as well as four other individuals, including David Allex of Redwood Falls, Mark Dressen of Redwood Falls, Andrew Lueck of Renville and Matthew Tiffany of Redwood Falls.

A special election is also being held for a position on the school board in the Redwood Area School District that will expire in January 2022. As of the close of the filing window, no one had filed to fill that seat.

In addition to the school board, there are three open positions on the Redwood Falls city council, and when the filing window closed John Buckley was the only individual who filed for the council member at large seat.

One individual, Matthew Smith, filed for the open council seat in Ward 2, and three individuals filed for the open seat in Ward 1.

They include current appointed council member Denise Kerkhoff, Jena Beller-Schmidt and Denise Castle.